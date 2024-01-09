City of Abbotsford Extreme Cold Weather Apps and Info

Abbotsford – Freezing temperatures are expected to start on Thursday this week and continue into the weekend. Ensure you are prepared for the cold temperatures and review the City of Abbotsford’s Extreme Cold Weather information page for helpful tips, resources and information.

If you need to report an issue to the City, please use the City app or report an issue through our website. If you spot an issue that is an immediate hazard or after business hours, please call the City’s After Hours Emergency line at 604-864-5552.