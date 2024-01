Chilliwack – Chilliwack Supports Ukraine is hosting a Candlelight Vigil , Saturday February 24. Facebook info is here.

Join Chilliwack Supports Ukraine at 7pm on February 24 in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. This date marks the 2nd anniversary of the full scale invasion of Ukraine. Once again everyone will meet at the Vedder Bridge. For those wishing to say a few words, please contact Bradley William Gionet who will arrange the order of service.

Dress warmly and please bring a candle.