Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- January 9

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
PARROTT, Laura
Age: 47
Height: 5’2” ft
Weight: 128lbs
Hair: Blonde/Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Wanted: Utter Threats
Warrant in effect: January 9, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
KEMP, Kyle
Age: 41
Height: 5’8” ft
Weight: 170 lbs
Hair: Blonde/Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Possess Forged Documents
Warrant in effect: January 9, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack