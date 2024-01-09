Chilliwack Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS”- January 9

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

PARROTT, Laura

Age: 47

Height: 5’2” ft

Weight: 128lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Wanted: Utter Threats

Warrant in effect: January 9, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

CrimeStoppers PARROTT, Laura

KEMP, Kyle

Age: 41

Height: 5’8” ft

Weight: 170 lbs

Hair: Blonde/Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Possess Forged Documents

Warrant in effect: January 9, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack