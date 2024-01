UPDATE – AbbyPD Investigating TARGETED Armed Robbery of 62 Year Old Woman – Three Men Charged

Abbotsford – JANUARY 9, 2024 UPDATE – Black Press is reporting that three men have been charged in relation to an incident in April 2023 in which a 62 year old woman was robbed while she was outside on her rural Abbotsford property (300 block of Ross Road.

According to the provincial court database, Marshall Torok, 34, Corey Foster, 45, and Jeremy Grant, 38, were each recently charged with five offences – assault with a weapon, using an imitation firearm, disguising their faces, and two counts of robbery.

All three suspects remain in custody.

APRIL 12, 2023 UPDATE – On Saturday night, April 1, AbbyPD responded to a residence within the 300 block of Ross Road. The 62-year-old female victim reported being robbed by five unknown males who were wearing face masks while outside on her property.

During the robbery, the suspects presented a firearm demanding money from the victim before stealing and leaving in the victim’s vehicle. Both the victim’s stolen vehicle and the suspect vehicle used to arrive at the victim’s property have been located and seized by police.

Although shaken, the victim and other occupants at the property were not injured.

On April 7th, 2023, AbbyPD Major Crime Detectives arrested a 38-Year-Old man for robbery relating to this incident.

To date, investigators have confirmed that this incident was targeted, with the intended recipient being another individual associated with the residence.

Further investigators have recovered an imitation firearm believed to have been used during the robbery.

AbbyPD Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to contact the AbbyPD.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over this investigation and is in the preliminary stages of determining whether this incident is targeted or random.

Investigators are seeking dashcam footage from anyone travelling along Huntingdon Road between Lefeuvre Road and Mt Lehman Road, along Lefeuvre Road from Zero Avenue to Fraser Highway as well as Ross Road between Huntingdon Road and Zero Avenue between the hours of 7:45 pm & 9:00 pm.

Those who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.