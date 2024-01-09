2024 UFV Cascades Hall Of Fame Induct Alonzo and Pauls

Fraser Valley – (UFV Communications) The University of the Fraser Valley Athletics and Campus Recreation department, as well as the UFV Alumni Association announced that women’s basketball player Lauren Alonzo and men’s golfer Aaron Pauls as the 2024 inductees to the Cascades Hall of Fame.



Their induction becomes official on Jan. 20, as the UFV Alumni Association presents the Cascades Hall of Fame night with basketball home games vs. the University of Alberta Pandas and Golden Bears (women 5 p.m., men 7 p.m.).



Lauren Alonzo played four seasons for the Cascades (2000-04) Alonzo helped her team capture four consecutive BCCAA gold medals, as well as a CCAA national silver medal in the 2000-2001 season, and a CCAA national bronze medal in 2003-2004.



Known for her defensive prowess, Alonzo was named to the BCCAA conference second-team in 2001-02, before a phenomenal 2002-03 season saw her named CCAA Player of the Year, BCCAA WBB Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year across all sports, a CCAA All-Canadian, Sport BC College Athlete of the Year, and part of the BCCAA Conference first-team while averaging a career best in points (14.17), rebounds (8.39), and assists per game (2.44) on the way to an undefeated regular season. On February 21, 2003, Alonzo notched a career-high 28 points and 16 rebounds against Malaspina. Alonzo closed out her career at UCFV with another BCCAA first-team selection in 2003-04, and a CCAA National Championship All-Star selection.



The Langley, BC native appeared in 69 conference games, while tallying 9.71 points and 6.93 rebounds per game. Alonzo proved to be an impact player in the postseason as well racking up 7.95 rebounds and 9.05 points per game through 22 combined games in provincials and nationals for the Cascades.



Aaron Pauls joined the Cascades men’s golf program as a walk-on in 2009, when he was named rookie of the year. In his playing career at UFV from 2009-2015 he went on to be named a four-time team MVP. Pauls earned a CCAA All-Canadian nod in 2013 and was named an Academic All-Canadian that same year. In the 2012-2013 season, Pauls was named team captain, and led the Cascades to their first-ever CCAA national championship title, taking home CCAA individual silver medalist honours in the process.



Pauls’ crowning achievement came in 2014 when he became the first UFV golfer to compete for Team Canada in the World University Golf Championships in Switzerland. One year later, he again competed on the international stage, representing UFV and Canada at the FISU Summer Universiade in Gwangju, South Korea. In 2015 Paul’s was named UFV’s Male Athlete of the Year across all sports and captured an individual bronze medal at the Golf Canada University / College Championships.



During his time as a player, Pauls helped his team capture three PACWEST gold medals and three PACWEST silver medals, as well as three bronze, one silver, and a gold medal at the CCAA National Championships. Following his university playing career, Pauls returned to the UFV Cascades as an assistant coach and helped lead the men’s golf team to two PACWEST titles, two CCAA national medals (gold in 2017, bronze in 2018), a Canadian University/College Championship (2018), and a Canada West Golf Championship (2019) before taking over as head coach of the men’s program in 2020 and leading the team to a pair of Canada West medals (silver in 2021, bronze in 2022) and a third place finish at the Canadian University/College Championship in 2023.



ABOUT THE CASCADES HALL OF FAME

The Cascades Hall of Fame was established in 2016, and Jan. 20 will mark its seventh induction event. Pauls and Alonzo join 22 previous inductees – 11 athletes, six builders, and five teams – whose accomplishments are commemorated with plaques in the mezzanine of the UFV Athletic Centre. For more on the Cascades Hall of Fame, including previous inductees, criteria, and nomination forms, visit GoCascades.ca/HOF.

