2024 Pacific Agriculture Show is Back at TradeX – January 25 – 27

Abbotsford – The Pacific Agriculture Show is back at TradeX from January 25th – 27th.

The unique diversity of BC’s agriculture industry draws attendees from varying sectors. Join thousands of farmers and agri-food producers in exploring cutting-edge equipment and technology, where over 300 exhibitors will feature the latest innovations to help increase efficiencies in your operations!

Visit the link to learn more and grab your tickets.

The Pacific Agriculture Show, the largest and most important agriculture exhibition in the province, is the premier event for BC’s agriculture industry. The 2024 edition will be the 26th annual show and it will be the biggest and best yet!

BC’s agriculture industry is unique in its diversity and the Show attracts an attendance from all the livestock and horticulture sectors.

Producers, ranchers and farmers appreciate the show, as it represents the scope and importance of the industry and lets them investigate and compare the latest technology, trends and techniques available. The 2023 show was another great success and attracted over 9,500 qualified farmers and producers who saw over 300 exhibiting companies. The Pacific Agriculture Show has consistently sold out the past 10 years – so don’t miss the best marketing opportunity of 2024 – Book your space early and get ready to: secure new leads, generate sales, and stay in touch with your past, current and future customers.

Our successful and extensive marketing and promotional campaign ensures we consistently attract thousands of farmers and producers from across BC, Alberta, and the Pacific Northwest.

The Pacific Agriculture Show features many important meetings including the Regenerative Agriculture and Growers Short Course, Ag Innovation Forum, Cannatech, and the BC Dairy Lunch and Learn.