World-Renowned Bergmann Duo is Joined by Cellist Cameron Crozman – January 26 at Chilliwack Cultural Centre (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — Young Canadian cellist Cameron Crozman, CBC’s 2019 Classical Revelation Artist, joins popular pianists the Bergmann Duo for a cross-collaboration and innovative programme on January 26. At a brand new time, this beloved concert series will fill the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with an impassioned performance that celebrates the popular contemplative Spiegel im Spiegel. This delightful evening concert is sure to charm and enchant!

This concert features a wide array of works for cello and piano; including pieces such as the fiery Requiebros (Memories) by Spanish composer Gaspar Cassado, the jazzy and atmospheric Blue Autumn by Marcel Bergmann and the well known Spiegel im Spiegel by Arvo Pärt. The Duo alongside Cameron Crozman bring some of their favourite pieces for a concert filled with energy and intensity.

“I love the uniqueness of each concert experience – you never know what will happen exactly. We are communicating with an audience and bringing joy, excitement and inspiration through music,” Elizabeth explains about the concert series.

These instrumentalists and songwriters have charmed audiences around the world, with a sound that is intricate and engaging. Their energetic performance will be sure to captivate you, and their wonderfully charismatic personalities will make you feel like you’re talking to an old friend. Spiegel im Spiegel will be an unforgettable concert that will welcome you into the world of live music like no other!

Spiegel im Spiegel is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on January 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32 for adults, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Spiegel im Spiegel’s Presenting Sponsor: Myriad Technologies. Generously sponsored by: Lock’s Pharmacy, Prime Signs, The Chilliwack Progress, Windward Lavender, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia, and the Department of Canadian Heritage.