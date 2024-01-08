South of Merritt – Collision on the Coquihalla Kills One and Another Sent to Hospital

Coquihalla- Merritt RCMP want to remind drivers to slow down and drive to the conditions, after a collision on the Coquihalla Highway claimed a life.

On Monday (January 8) Merritt RCMP were alerted to a collision on the Coquihalla Highway, approximately 45 kilometers South of Merritt. A Ford F150 travelling Southbound, crossed the center median ditch and went into on coming traffic. The F150 struck a Semi Truck and trailer heading Northbound in the slow lane. The driver of the F150 was declared deceased at the scene and the passenger was airlifted to hospital. The driver of the Semi Truck sustained minor injuries.

“We are still investigating the exact cause of the collision. Our hearts go out to the family of the deceased”, says S/Sgt. Josh Roda. “We want to remind the public to slow down and drive to the conditions this winter. The conditions on the Coquihalla Highway can change quickly.”

If anyone witnessed the collision or has dash camera footage and has not yet spoken to police, please call the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.