Don Alder at Bozzini’s – Saturday February 3 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Getting back into the music for 2024.

Don Alder at Bozzini’s – Saturday February 3

Doors 8:00 Show 9:00

Tickets $ 25 at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone

Don Alder from Vancouver, is a highly skilled, award-winning, innovative musician with a unique approach to fingerstyle guitar playing that has earned him critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.

Don Alder has been a prominent figure in the Canadian and international music scene for many years, performing at festivals and concerts across the world. His music is a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles, blending elements of folk, blues, and jazz into a seamless and captivating sound. His virtuosic fingerstyle guitar playing is complemented by his soulful vocals and engaging stage presence.

Don Alder has released several albums, including his most recent, “Armed and Dangerous,” which showcases his diverse and eclectic approach to music. His music has been featured on radio stations and television programs across Canada, and he has been a regular performer at major music festivals, including the Vancouver International Guitar Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival.

Don Alder’s live performances are truly remarkable, with a blend of musical mastery and personal charisma that draws in audiences of all ages and backgrounds. His dynamic and engaging stage presence is matched only by his virtuosic guitar playing, which is characterized by intricate fingerpicking, percussive effects, and alternate tunings.

Today, Alder continues to play to Canadian, American, European, and Asian audiences, sharing stages with artist such as Lee Ritenour, Victor Wooten, Tommy Emmanuel, Andy Mckee, Mike Dawes, John Parr, Ellen McElwaine, Muriel Anderson. His guitar skills have also landed him performances at festivals as a headliner which included artists such as Don Ross, Adam Rafferty, Pierre Bensusan, Billy Sheehan, Ric Emmet, Victor Wooten, Larry Carlton, Martin Simpson, and Dave Martone.