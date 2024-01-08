District of Hope Request for Proposals – Dog Pound and Shelter Services for Five Year Period

Hope – The District of Hope is seeking proposals from capable individuals or organizations interested in providing Dog Pound and Shelter Services for the District for a five-year period; April 1, 2024 to April 1, 2029.

Submissions must be received no later than 3pm, Friday March 1, 2024.

Download full proposal by clicking the following link https://hope.municipalwebsites.ca/ckfinder/connector?command=Proxy&lang=en&type=Files¤tFolder=%2FHR%20Positions%2F&hash=c245c263ce0eced480effe66bbede6b4d46c15ae&fileName=2024%20January%20-%20RFP%20Dog%20Pound%20-%20Shelter%20Services.pdf