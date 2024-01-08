Skip to content

City of Abbotsford – Need Volunteers for Community, Culture and Environment Advisory Committee and the Public Safety Advisory Committee

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley is seeking individuals who are interested in volunteering to participate on the Community, Culture and Environment Advisory Committee and the Public Safety Advisory Committee.

The Community, Culture and Environment Advisory Committee is dedicated to discussing issues related to culture, recreation, environment and green strategies.

The Public Safety Advisory Committee is dedicated to discussing solutions to combat crime and enhance public safety and security.

For more details, please visit www.abbotsford.ca/committee.

