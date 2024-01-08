Skip to content

City of Abbotsford Council Meetings Now Moved to Tuesdays

Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley Council meetings are now taking place on Tuesdays (previously they were on Mondays). For more information, please review the 2024 Council and Committee Meeting Schedule at http://www.abbotsford.ca/…/cou…/agendas-meeting-schedule.

Note that Committee of the Whole and Executive Committee meetings have been eliminated.

In response to Provincial legislative changes, Public Hearings will only be held for amendments to the City’s Official Community Plan, and will be scheduled, as required, for 6 pm.

