Chilliwack Arts Council Receiving Artist Submissions for 2024 Chilliwack Mural Festival

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Arts Council announce the start of the highly anticipated artist submission process for the Chilliwack Mural Festival’s 2024 season. Building upon the resounding success of its first year with an application process, which attracted an astounding 750 applications from around the globe, this year’s festival plans to continue to elevate the creative landscape to new heights.

From January 9 to February 5, 2024, the Chilliwack Mural Festival invites artists worldwide to apply to showcase their exceptional talents, ingenuity, and artistic prowess. Last year’s flood of applications affirmed the festival’s international appeal and underscored Chilliwack’s position as a budding beacon of artistic expression.

Under the discerning eye of esteemed Chilliwack curators Amber Price and Carrielynn Victor, the selection process promises to be deliberate and meticulous. The curation team, bolstered with the Arts Council leadership team, will navigate hundreds of submissions to handpick five muralists for the 2024 season. Representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives, these chosen artists will strengthen the festival’s commitment to a global narrative while incorporating the richness of the local artistic landscape.

Selections will be based on carefully evaluating applicants’ experience, artistic merit, and the existing CMF artistic inventory, ensuring a harmonious blend of innovation and cohesion within the festival.

Once again, the vibrant murals will find their place in Chilliwack’s downtown core, transforming the cityscape into artistic expression. These murals serve a dual purpose, enhancing public spaces and providing an immersive experience for locals and visitors alike. Guided tours will lead art enthusiasts through the streets, highlighting the unique stories behind each mural in a celebration of creativity and community.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival is slated to take place over three days, from Thursday, August 15 to Saturday, August 17, 2024. This immersive experience promises to captivate, provoke thought, and ignite conversations that transcend geographical boundaries.

As the Chilliwack Arts Council moves forward with its transformative vision, it invites artists near and far to contribute their talents and enrich the cultural fabric of Chilliwack. Together, let us redefine the boundaries of artistic expression and breathe life into our shared spaces.

Application can be found at https://www.chilliwackmuralfestival.com/muralist-application