Skip to content

2024 Annual Coldest Night of the Year Chilliwack Walk – Evergreen Hall February 24 – Sponsored by Ann Davis Transition Society (VIDEO)

Home
Community
2024 Annual Coldest Night of the Year Chilliwack Walk – Evergreen Hall February 24 – Sponsored by Ann Davis Transition Society (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

Join on Saturday February 24 and team up, fundraise, walk, and take a moment to look closer… because it’s cold out there.

Unable to attend that day? No need to stress, you can donate online! To join a team, sponsor or donate please go to https://cnoy.org/location/chilliwack

There are two walks, one is 2km and the other is 5km.

Ehma Event Director
Phone 604 792 2760 x 202
Email ebartonpaquette@anndavis.org

  • All walkers participating at the Main Event on Saturday, February 24, 2024 must check-in upon arrival.
  • Toques! Fundraising walkers who raise $150+ (or $75+ for those under 18) will receive a CNOY toque as a thank you on event day, while supplies last.
  • Offsite fundraising walkers can contact their local event director to arrange toque pickup the week of the event.

2023 Chilliwack Coldest Night of the Year Walk For Ann Davis Society VIDEO:

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

All About Expos

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts