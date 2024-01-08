2024 Annual Coldest Night of the Year Chilliwack Walk – Evergreen Hall February 24 – Sponsored by Ann Davis Transition Society (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – The Coldest Night of the Year is a winterrific family-friendly walk in support of local charities serving people experiencing hurt, hunger, and homelessness.

Join on Saturday February 24 and team up, fundraise, walk, and take a moment to look closer… because it’s cold out there.

Unable to attend that day? No need to stress, you can donate online! To join a team, sponsor or donate please go to https://cnoy.org/location/chilliwack

There are two walks, one is 2km and the other is 5km.

Ehma Event Director

Phone 604 792 2760 x 202

Email ebartonpaquette@anndavis.org

All walkers participating at the Main Event on Saturday, February 24, 2024 must check-in upon arrival.

Toques! Fundraising walkers who raise $150+ (or $75+ for those under 18) will receive a CNOY toque as a thank you on event day, while supplies last.

Fundraising walkers who raise $150+ (or $75+ for those under 18) will receive a CNOY toque as a thank you on event day, while supplies last. Offsite fundraising walkers can contact their local event director to arrange toque pickup the week of the event.

2023 Chilliwack Coldest Night of the Year Walk For Ann Davis Society VIDEO: