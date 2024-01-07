Winter Storm Watch – Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass – Monday Afternoon to Wednesday Morning

Coquihalla/Fraser Valley – From Environment Canada on Sunday January 7:

Heavy snow with strong wind and near zero visibility at times from Monday evening to Wednesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

This is from Monday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

A series of weather systems are expected to bring heavy snow to the BC Interior beginning Monday late in the day. A frontal system will sweep through the region on Monday, followed by a slow moving low pressure system that could linger through to early Wednesday.

Snow is forecast to develop ahead of the incoming front on Monday, and become particularly heavy on Monday afternoon. Periods of heavy snow can be expected for much of Tuesday through to Wednesday morning.

Along with heavy snow, strong winds are also possible.

Over the highest elevations, winds will be very strong, conditions will be blizzard-like, with cold wind chill and near zero visibility.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Avoid travel if possible.