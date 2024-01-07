UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Hoops and Volleyball Complete New Year Sweeps

Fraser Valley – WVB: Attieh sisters combine for 34 kills in sweep of Cougars

Gabrielle, Lauren, and Talia Attieh combined for 34 kills on the night, as the USPORTS No. 6 ranked UFV Cascades completed the weekend sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-22) over the University of Regina Cougars on Saturday in Regina. The win sees UFV move to 11-3 on the season, while the Cougars fall to 0-14.

The Cascades now get set for a pair of playoff rematches next week with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen at the UFV Athletic Centre. Game times are set for 6 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Visit gocascades.ca/tickets or watch live on canadawest.tv.

WBB: Tuchscherer leads all scorers as Cascades pick up sweep in Kamloops

Deanna Tuchscherer led all scorers with 18 points, as the USPORTS No. 8 ranked UFV Cascades completed the weekend sweep of the TRU WolfPack 86-36 on Saturday in Kamloops. With the win the Cascades improve to 9-1 this season, while the WolfPack falls to 2-6.



UFV was once again dominant in the paint, scoring 62 points down low. The Cascades also had strong contributions from the entire squad in this one, with 41 points coming off the bench and 11 players with at least a point in the game.

The Cascades head to Lethbridge for a pair of games against the Pronghorns next weekend. Game times are set for 5 p.m. on Friday, and 4 p.m. on Saturday, live on canadawest.tv.

MBB: Last minute surge hoists WolfPack past Cascades

The UFV Cascades kept it close, but with less than a minute left the TRU WolfPack found just enough to edge out a 64-58 victory on Saturday in Kamloops. The win moves TRU to 3-5 on the year, while the Cascades drop to 3-7 in the campaign.

The Cascades head to Lethbridge for a pair of games against the Pronghorns next weekend. Game times are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, live on canadawest.tv.