All About Expos – 2024 A Taste Of the Valley Market – February 9 and 10 at Heritage Park

Chilliwack – All About Expos next event is just around the corner.

Dive into a world of creativity at A Taste Of the Valley Market. It’s a weekend filled with exquisite delights crafted by talented artisans.

Sample & Shop: Indulge your senses with handcrafted products, from delectable foods and drinks to stunning art pieces. Taste the excellence before you buy!

Art Enthusiasts: Immerse yourself in a gallery of local artistry! Our venue will showcase captivating works from talented artists in our community. It’s not just a market; it’s an artful experience celebrating creativity in every form.

Friday February 9th: 1 pm – 9 pm

Saturday February 10th: 10 am – 6 pm

Admission: $5 cash at the door

Kids 5 and under FREE

No Dogs – Service Dogs Only

Parking: Generously supported by your donations

ATM on site for your convenience

NOTE – Calling All Artisans: Secure your 10’x10′ space for $250.00 + GST. Email us at info@allaboutexpos.ca to be part of this extraordinary event!

Don’t miss out on the chance to discover, taste, and support local creativity! Bring your friends and family to experience a weekend filled with wonder.