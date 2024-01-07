2024 Vancouver Motorcycle & Powersports Show – Tradex in Abbotsford, January 12-14

Abbotsford – The Vancouver Motorcycle & Powersports Show is heading back to Tradex in Abbotsford, January 12-14.

MMIC and COHV are now officially MOTO CANADA™, and PSS is now MOTO CANADA CONNECT.

Tickets are now available online and will be available at the ticket wicket at the Show (located outside the main entrance) Click here for info.

Friday, Jan 12

12:00PM – 9:00PM

Saturday, Jan 13

10:00AM – 8:00PM

Sunday, Jan 14

10:00AM – 5:00PM

Canada’s premier powersports events, The Motorcycle and Powersports Shows are back and set to deliver plenty of excitement, fun, information, and new discoveries for riders of all styles, ages, and experience levels.

On-road and off-road riders, future riders, and lovers of the motorcycle and quad lifestyle will be able to check out some of the most anticipated models for 2024 including the latest electric vehicles. There is no other show in the country with this level of brand representation.