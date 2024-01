Chilliwack – It’s a fundraiser with a twist. Trivia Night at Flashback Brewing by The Veganist.

Trivia Games Night at Flashback January 26 from 730-9 to raise funds to help the Veganist while they wait for financing (things are finally moving).

There will be prizes and there will be releasing a special menu for the night.

Details can be found here

Tickets are $17 online or $20 cash at the door.