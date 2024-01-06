OPINION + REBUTTAL – Organizer of “Educational Awakening Tour Open Forum in Chilliwack” Responds to Critics on Upcoming SOGI Forum January 13 (INTERVIEW)

Chilliwack/Vernon/Armstrong – On January 4, Wilbur Turner, the President of Kelowna based Advocacy Canada, sent media an opinion piece. His organization are concerned about an upcoming event scheduled at Evergreen Hall on January 13, titled “Open Public Forum: For the Sake of the Children.”

His concern in an FVN interview was that this is not so much a public forum and open discussion. Rather an attack on the Provincial mandated SOGI 123 program in the BC education system. That FVN interview and story is here.

David Hamilton with “For the Sake of the Children” has taken issue with remarks from Mr. Turner and asked FVN for an interview which was done by FVN GM and News Director Don Lehn. Hamilton tried to organize similar forums in Vernon and Armstrong (which did not take place). One complaint against this forum is that it is going to be held in a Chilliwack City Owned facility – Evergreen Hall.

For the Sake of the Children Facebook page is here.

Hamilton says that he has contacted Chilliwack’s Mayor, Council and School Board to attend. His statement in part:

After attending many rallies on both sides of this controversial topic. I have come to a complete understanding that both sides have dug their heels in and refuse to give the public (your constituents) a fair representation and a base from which their questions can be answered, and their views formulated properly.

I do not mean hand-picked questions. No. I am talking about an open forum where both sides are represented, and the audience is given a chance to ask any question they may have of both sides. This happens in a true and free society. I have seen that this is the kind of function/event that is no longer offered in our society within this great country.

Respect is not given to either side, why? because the meetings are always one-sided and so frustration comes out from the people. Today I offer you an opportunity to be a part of bringing back fair representation, open communication and the freedom, for one to be able to research and make an informed decision about the events in their life, family life and most of all in their Childs life.