Chilliwack Search and Rescue Info Session for Recruits – January 20

Chilliwack – If you are passionate about the outdoors and helping our community, then this could be for you. Chilliwack SAR Search and Rescue is looking for new recruits.

To learn more about the team, and what the requirements are (skills, experience, availability etc.) in potential candidates, attend an Information Session at Chilliwack City Hall on January 20 at 1:00pm.

Applications will be made available immediately following the Info Session. Please note, candidates must be 19 years of age or older to apply, live and/or work in Chilliwack, and be prepared to commit 300 hours a year (or more) to training, tasks and SAR activities.

