Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board MLS Home Sales Finish 2023 On Par With 2022

Chilliwack (CADBED) – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 133 units in December 2023. This increased by 8.1% (10 sales) from December 2022. Home sales were 32.3% below the five-year average and 28.5% below the 10-year average for the month of December. On an annual basis, home sales totaled 2,592 units over the course of 2023. This was up only 0.9% from 2022.

The number of new listings was up by 23% from December 2022. There were 166 new residential listings in December 2023. New listings were 4.3% below the five-year average and 0.1% below the 10-year average for the month of December.

