IHIT Taking Conduct of Chilliwack Missing Person Investigation of 41-year old Jamie Curtis Bristol – May Have Met With Foul Play

Chilliwack – On Wednesday January 3, 2023, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was deployed to Chilliwack, taking conduct of the missing person investigation, of 41-year old Jamie Curtis Bristol, of Chilliwack. IHIT became actively involved after evidence was obtained which lead investigators to the belief Bristol had been met with foul play.

Bristol, who is described as 6 feet tall, 180 lbs with brown eyes and tattoos on his scalp and a distinctive tattoo of a skull with flames on his neck, was last believed to have been contacted on December 22, 2023.

IHIT continues to work closely in partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP and the RCMP Forensic Identification Service.  Investigators are asking anyone who had recent contact with Bristol to contact IHIT immediately.

Beyond it’s mandate to investigate homicides and suspicious deaths, IHIT is also responsible for investigating high-risk missing persons where foul play is suspected.

“We’re appealing to the public for any information that can help us locate Mr. Bristol,” says Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We’re going to continue to work closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and our integrated partners to find Mr. Bristol as soon as possible.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.  

2024 IHIT Jamie Curtis Bristol

