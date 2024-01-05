Chilliwack – CSOPA presents Disney Descendants – The Musical. January 10 to 21 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney’s Descendants: The Musical gathers the kids of all your favourite Disney heroes and Villains together for an amazing adventure!

In the Kingdom of Auradon, everyone’s favourite Heroes and Royals are safely living out their happily ever afters. All villains, sidekicks, and ne’er do wells have been imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, a place stripped of magic. In the hopes of finally rebuilding the bridge between worlds, soon to be King Ben invites the teen children of Maleficent, The Evil Queen Grimhilde, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil back to Auradon as students of Auradon Prep. After only ever knowing the evil Isle, Suddenly our Kid Villains find themselves in an upside-down world alongside the children of their parent’s sworn enemies. Now, they face the ultimate decision: Should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps, or can they learn to be good?

