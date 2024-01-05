Cable Theft Leads to Phone and Internet Down in Cultus Lake and Lindell Beach

Cultus Lake – UPDATE – Friday 4:40PM – Hearing Social Media reports that Cultus Lake is back on line. No word yet for Lindell Beach.

ORIGINAL STORY – Phone and Internet service has been down all Friday due to a cable theft.

From Cultus Lake Residents and Taryn Dixon : From a Telus rep –

I am writing to provide information about the outage currently being experienced in the communities of Cultus Lake and Lindell Beach, as well as a loss of internet and Optik TV Services in Sardis. Emergency services have been notified and are aware of the outage.

The outage is due to a cable theft near Cultus Lake. Crews are currently on site splicing the new cable necessary to enable service restoration. An exact time for restoration is currently unavailable, however, it is currently anticipated that full restoration will take place later Friday evening or over night.