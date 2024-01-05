Altercation and Lockdown at Matsqui Institution

Abbotsford (Correctional Service Canada) – On Thursday January 4, 2024, several inmates at Matsqui Institution were involved in an altercation that resulted in many being the victims of an assault.

The injured inmates were evaluated by staff members of the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

No staff members were injured during this incident.

A lockdown of the institution is now in place, and visits have been suspended until further notice.

Normal operations will resume as soon as it is considered safe to do so.