Six Year Sentence for Mexican Woman Smuggling Drugs Into YXX Abbotsford

Six Year Sentence for Mexican Woman Smuggling Drugs Into YXX Abbotsford

Abbotsford – (Canada Border Services Agency/Royal Canadian Mounted Police) – On March 29, 2023, CBSA officers at the Abbotsford International Airport seized two kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of cocaine from a Mexican traveller seeking entry to Canada from Puerto Vallarta. The drugs were discovered within the false side of a suitcase after border services officers noticed anomalies in the luggage. The traveller was arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit.

On November 27, 2023, Martha Alvarado-Lopez was sentenced to six years of in prison for the following charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

  • Importation of a Controlled Substance contrary to section 6(1); and
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2).
CBSA Supplied – Drugs seized by CBSA officers on March 29, 2023, after being found within the false side of a suitcase. at YXX Abbotsford

