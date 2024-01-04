Skip to content

Mission Fire Respond to Basement Fire

Home
Media
Mission Fire Respond to Basement Fire

Mission – MFRS was called to a basement fire, Wednesday night (January 3) shortly before 8:30PM.

This was on Dewdney Trunk Road near Cade Bar Street.

The first-in firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames from the basement of a house, with initial reports of one person missing.

Crews searched the residence and no one was found, and no injuries were reported.

Fire damage was significant in the basement, but was limited to that area.

A total of six fire apparatus and nearly 30 firefighters attended.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) was called to help care for eight displaced residents. An investigation is underway.

2024 Mission Fire Jan 3/Facebook

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts