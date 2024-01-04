Mission Fire Respond to Basement Fire

Mission – MFRS was called to a basement fire, Wednesday night (January 3) shortly before 8:30PM.

This was on Dewdney Trunk Road near Cade Bar Street.



The first-in firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames from the basement of a house, with initial reports of one person missing.



Crews searched the residence and no one was found, and no injuries were reported.



Fire damage was significant in the basement, but was limited to that area.



A total of six fire apparatus and nearly 30 firefighters attended.



Emergency Support Services (ESS) was called to help care for eight displaced residents. An investigation is underway.