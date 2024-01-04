Skip to content

Matsqui Christmas Tree Chipping and Bottle Drive Fundraiser for Matsqui Community Hall

Home
Community
Matsqui Christmas Tree Chipping and Bottle Drive Fundraiser for Matsqui Community Hall

Matsqui/Abbotsford – On Saturday January 7 from 10AM -2PM, Matsqui Community Hall are having their tree chipping and bottle drive fundraiser at the hall. Matsqui Community Hall will have volunteers on-site at the hall to unload trees and accept bottle donations, no need to get out of your car; it’s a fast, convenient and easy process.

Facebook Info is here.

2024 Matsqui Christmas Tree Xmas Chipping/Facebook

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts