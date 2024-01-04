Former Seabird Island Chief Clem Seymour Passed Away New Years Eve – He Was 70

Seabird Island – Seabird Island elders and officials posted to their Facebook page that former Chief Clem Seymour passed away on New Year’s Eve. He was 70.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 5, at the Seabird Island Band Office Gym at 2895 Chowat Road. He will be buried at Seabird Island Cemetery.

From the Seabird Island Facebook posting: Seymour began his career with the Seabird Island Council in 1995 and served as chief from April 2007 until April 2020 when he retired. He dedicated many of his years to serving the Seabird Island people in various leadership capacities.

He is survived by his wife Marelyn Seymour, brothers Ronald and Edward Seymour, daughter Myra Seymour, sons Francis Mussell (Helena), Cashmere Seymour, grandchildren Ntsetswet Henry, Sonny Mussell (Keah), Edmond Mussell, Randy Charlie, Shaun Pierre and great-grandson Jeremiah Mussell.

Donations may be sent via e-transfer to sunshine26708@yahoo.com