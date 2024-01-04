Skip to content

Former Seabird Island Chief Clem Seymour Passed Away New Years Eve – He Was 70

Home
Obituaries
Former Seabird Island Chief Clem Seymour Passed Away New Years Eve – He Was 70

Seabird Island – Seabird Island elders and officials posted to their Facebook page that former Chief Clem Seymour passed away on New Year’s Eve. He was 70.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 5, at the Seabird Island Band Office Gym at 2895 Chowat Road. He will be buried at Seabird Island Cemetery.

From the Seabird Island Facebook posting: Seymour began his career with the Seabird Island Council in 1995 and served as chief from April 2007 until April 2020 when he retired. He dedicated many of his years to serving the Seabird Island people in various leadership capacities.

He is survived by his wife Marelyn Seymour, brothers Ronald and Edward Seymour, daughter Myra Seymour, sons Francis Mussell (Helena), Cashmere Seymour, grandchildren Ntsetswet Henry, Sonny Mussell (Keah), Edmond Mussell, Randy Charlie, Shaun Pierre and great-grandson Jeremiah Mussell.

Donations may be sent via e-transfer to sunshine26708@yahoo.com

2024 Facebook Notice – Seabird Island Chief Clem Seymour Passes – January 4

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts