UPDATE – After Delay, Construction for DFO Building New Sanitary Line in Cultus Lake Underway (MAP)

Cultus Lake – JANUARY 3, 2024 UPDATE – The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) construction of a new sanitary line will commence from Tuesday, January 2, 2024, to March 2024, approximately. The project is scheduled seven (7) days a week beginning at Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue and will continue across Columbia Valley Highway into DFO property.

Residents and guests may experience single alternating lane closures along Lakeshore Drive. Closures along Columbia Valley Highway are not expected at this time.

Signage will be posted on site with the DFO project contact information should you have any questions during construction.

SEPTEMBER 22, 2023 UPDATE – Be advised that the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) construction of a new sanitary line has been delayed. Staff will provide updates as they become available.

SEPTEMBER 13, 2023 ORIGINAL STORY – The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) will be constructing a new sanitary line from Monday, September 18 to Saturday December 15, 2023. Construction work is scheduled seven (7) days a week, beginning at Lakeshore Drive and Munroe Avenue and will continue across Columbia Valley Highway into DFO property.

Residents and guests may experience single alternating lane closures along Lakeshore Drive. Closures along Columbia Valley Highway are not expected at this time.

Signage will be posted onsite with the DFO project contact information should you have any questions during construction.

2023 Cultus Lake DFO Sanitary Line

