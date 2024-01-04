Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – January 4, 2024

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

THOMPSON, Taylor

Age: 39

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 181lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Fail to Comply With Probation

Warrant in effect: January 2, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

HOLGREN, Michael

Age: 24

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 150 lbs

Hair: Black/Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle

Warrant in effect: January 2, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack