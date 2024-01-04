A Taste of the Valley – February 9 and 10 at Heritage Park – Vendor Info

Chilliwack – A Taste of the Valley presented by All About Expos.

Sample and shop a fabulous collection of artisans offering food, drinks and art.

This is a market where all the vendors have grown, made or baked their products to sell. You will have a chance to taste a sample of what our vendors have hand crafted before you buy. Besides food and drink artisans, we will have artisans that sell art, soaps, home decor, charcuterie boards and jewellery to name a few.

There will be art displayed from local artists around the venue.

Friday from 1pm-9pm

Saturday from 10am-6pm

Admission: $5 cash at the door

Kids 5 and under Free

No Dogs – Service Dogs only

Parking is by donation

ATM on site

Vendors: 10’x10′ space is $250.00 + GST. Please email us at info@allaboutexpos.ca

