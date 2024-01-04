Skip to content

2024 Hearts of Gold Gala Fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Research – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Thursday February 8

Chilliwack – Back for a second year, the Hearts of Gold gala fundraiser for childhood cancer research is sure to be a night to remember.

Live performances by the one and only Steve ‘Elvis’ Elliott. Plenty to eat and drink with hors d’oeuvres served by top chef Tammy Wood, pastries from BeNanna Bakery and some up-close magic performed by Damien Carriere (Mobile Magic) while you mingle.

Test your luck in the mini casino and then join the high energy, fast paced live auction.

Cancer is the #1 cause of death in children, more than all other diseases combined! Yet only 5% of all cancer funding is directed to childhood cancers. This needs to change and with your help it can. Proceeds will go to support the Michael Cuccione research program at BC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute and UCLA’s pediatric sarcoma research program.

Tickets on sale now at $55 each and on sale through the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.
http://bit.ly/Hearts-of-Gold

Facebook info is here.

