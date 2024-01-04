2024 Cultus Lake Park Dog License

Cultus Lake – A reminder to ensure that you have purchased your 2024 Dog Licence at the Cultus Lake Park office as per the Animal Control and Regulations Bylaw No. 1142, 2019, https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/Animal-Control-and….



Cultus Lake Park care about the park’s pets and registering your dog will assist staff to reunite your pet should they go missing, in the case of emergencies, and avoiding any unnecessary infractions.



Stop by the park office to let the staff meet your friendly companion(s) or for more information, contact them at 604-858-3334 or reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

