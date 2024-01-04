Skip to content

2024 Cultus Lake Park Dog License

Home
Legal
2024 Cultus Lake Park Dog License

Cultus Lake – A reminder to ensure that you have purchased your 2024 Dog Licence at the Cultus Lake Park office as per the Animal Control and Regulations Bylaw No. 1142, 2019, https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/Animal-Control-and….

Cultus Lake Park care about the park’s pets and registering your dog will assist staff to reunite your pet should they go missing, in the case of emergencies, and avoiding any unnecessary infractions.

Stop by the park office to let the staff meet your friendly companion(s) or for more information, contact them at 604-858-3334 or reception@cultuslake.bc.ca.

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts