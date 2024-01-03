Skip to content

Registration Open for Spring 2024 Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch

Registration Open for Spring 2024 Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch

Chilliwack – Details for the registration for Spring 2024 Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch are up.

This is for U7 to U20 with registration closing in April.

The season runs from mid-April to the end of June.

Fielding masks are mandatory.

chilliwackminorfastpitch.com

2024 Chilliwack Fastpitch Spring Registration

