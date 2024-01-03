Skip to content

New BC Building Code Guidelines Take Effect March 4 – How This Impacts the City of Abbotsford

Home
Business
New BC Building Code Guidelines Take Effect March 4 – How This Impacts the City of Abbotsford

Abbotsford /Victoria – The Ministry of Housing announced the adoption of the 2024 BC Building Code taking effect on March 8, 2024. This means that all permit applications made on or after March 8, 2024 will be subject to the 2024 BC Building Code, which requires all documents, designs, and references to be updated to reflect the new Code. Some of the key changes for BC include:

More complete and specific language for constructing extended rough-ins for radon subfloor depressurization systems.

Adopting cooling requirements to provide one living space that does not exceed 26 degrees Celsius.

Retaining existing ventilation requirements for systems serving single dwelling units.

The full details on the effect on Abbotsford can be found on their website at www.abbotsford.ca/buildingpermits.

Building permits ensure that buildings and structures renovated or constructed within the City of Abbotsford meet the acceptable level of performance with regards to structure, occupant health, fire protection, life safety, accessibility and energy efficiency. Building permits also ensure that the community’s applicable land use and development bylaws are applied. While contractors may be hired to complete construction work, it is the property owner’s responsibility to ensure that a building permit is obtained prior to construction commencing.

Share This:

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

All About Expos

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts