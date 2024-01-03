Skip to content

CN Rail Repairing Lickman Road Train Crossing, North of Industrial Way in Chilliwack – Thursday January 4

Chilliwack – On Thursday January 4, CN Rail will be repairing the crossing on Lickman Road north of Industrial Way from 7am – 7pm.

There will be single lane alternating traffic control.

Expect delays and use an alternate route if possible.

2023 CN Rail Lickman Crossing Repairs Map – City of Chilliwack

