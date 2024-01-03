Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association – U18 Rep Tournament 50/50 – Fundraiser – Sale Ends January 8

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association U18 Rep Tournament 50/50 Fundraiser is underway with ticket sales ending January 8. The draw will be made on the same day.

Licence # #148079

Ticket info is here.

Rules:

1. Players must reside in British Columbia (BC), be 19 years or older, and use a major credit card, Visa Debit or MasterCard Debit. Credit cards used for payment must have a BC Address.

2. There is one 50/50 prize.

3. The winner will receive a cash prize of 50% of ticket sales up to a maximum of $10,000.

4. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are priced as follows:

a. 10 for $5

b. 25 for $10

5. Online sales will be provided by Rafflebox (www.rafflebox.ca.)

6. All ticket numbers will be emailed to ticket purchasers by the register Electronic Raffle Supplier (ERS) (Rafflebox). A physical ticket will not be mailed out for this draw .

7. The winner will be determined by an Electronic Ticket Draw (RNG) system using services provided by Rafflebox Technologies.

8. Ticket sales will end on January 8, 2024 at 10:59am with the draw taking place at Sardis Sports Complex 5725 Tyson Rd, Chilliwack, BC January 8, 2024 at 11am.

9. The winner will be contacted by email and or phone.

10. Unclaimed Prize Rule: The Licensee shall hold prizes that are unclaimed in a secure location for a period of one (1) year from the date of the draw. If the prize goes unclaimed beyond the hold date, the prize shall be donated to back to Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association

11. Know your limit, play within it!