Chiefs Parker Murray Commits to Cornell

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announce that forward Parker Murray has committed to playing his NCAA hockey at Cornell University.

The Manhattan Beach product joined the Chiefs last month. Since then, he has a pair of goals in 6 games played.

“We’re very proud of Parker. Coming into his 20-year-old season without a commitment and dealing with an injury, he has faced some adversity,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “But he has put in the work to be physically ready to take the next step into the NCAA and to help the Chiefs down the stretch.”

Previously to joining the Chiefs, Murray had 58 points (33G, 25A) in 79 regular games played in the BCHL and added 19 points in 17 playoff games.