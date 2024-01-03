AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit’s “Project Joyride” Sees 281 Tickets Issued and 104 Vehicles Impounded  

Abbotsford – In the fall of 2023, AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit’s “Project Joyride” saw 281 tickets issued and 104 vehicles impounded.

Road safety is one of the strategic priorities of the AbbyPD. Their Traffic Enforcement Unit recently launched an initiative targeting high-risk driving behaviours. Officers focused on Excessive Speeding and Street Racing in areas of concern identified by citizen complaints.

Throughout October and November of 2023, AbbyPD’s Traffic Enforcement Unit dedicated twenty-one shifts to work on this project resulting in the following:

Excessive Speeders Taken off Road: 52

Street Racing or Stunt Drivers Taken off Road: 8

Prohibited Drivers Arrested: 3

Impaired Drivers Removed: 36

Drivers arrested & Charged Criminally for Dangerous Operational of a Motor Vehicle: 7

Total Violation Tickets Issue: 281

Total Vehicles Impounded During the Project: 104