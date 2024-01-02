Tesla Builds 12 Stall Supercharger Station in Manning Park

Manning Park (with files from Manning Park/Tesla) – As Tesla rapidly expands its Supercharger network, more stations are being built before they are added to the list of upcoming stations. The latest to be built unannounced is in Manning Park. Making it unique is that all of the Supercharger posts are pull-through stalls.

The new Supercharger is located in the parking lot of the Manning Park Resort along the Crowsnest Hwy (Hwy 9), and was only discovered last week by Drive Tesla reader Ryan (@RyanMorasiewicz). Despite only being discovered now, the site is already fully built, but is not yet online, still waiting to be powered up.

Full Tesla Article is here.

From Manning Park Facebook Page : ‘As you can see in the photos, all 12 stalls at the Manning Park Supercharger are pull-through stalls. Pull-through stalls are relatively rare, and when they are built typically only account for a small percentage of the stalls at that station, so this is definitely a first in Canada, and possibly in the world (if anyone can correct us, please do). The decision for Tesla to build a dedicated pull-through Supercharger station in Manning Park makes sense as it is a popular tourist spot with thousands pulling trailers to visit and camp at the resort or the provincial park, which offers four drive-in campgrounds.’ Founder and Editor-in-chief of Drive Tesla Canada – Darryn@DriveTeslaCanada.ca

2024 Manning Park Tesla Stations Courtesy @RyanMorasiewicz

2024 Manning Park Tesla Stations Courtesy @RyanMorasiewicz