Harrison Firefighters Recognizing A Few Good Women and Men

Harrison Hot Springs – From Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department: Reflecting on 2023:

We responded to 106 calls this year and our dedicated members put in nearly 3,500 hours, honing their skills, connecting with our community and ensuring we’re always ready to serve.

And of those members, there’s a few that we recognized for their passion & dedication this year:

✨Firefighter of the Year: Firefighter Shane Rutledge

✨Volunteer of the Year: Firefighter Hillary Vandereijk

✨Most Improved Firefighter: Firefighter Chris Suderman

✨Rookie of the Year: Firefighter Boucary Mouhamadoussene

We’d also like to celebrate these committed members on milestone years of service for 2023:

✨Lieutenant Nicolette Joosting: 5 years

✨Acting Chief Curtis Genest: 5 years

✨Captain Alex Maslin: 15 years

2023 Harrison Hot Spring Fire Dept Dec 31 Recognition

