Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs sign 2004-born defenceman Tucker Shedd.

Shedd, who comes in at 6’0 and 196 lbs, joins the Chiefs after 110 games played in the USHL.

“To bring in Parker Murray, we had to give up a really good player in Lucas Sorace. Since then, we’ve been searching for a defenceman to add to our group down the stretch and into playoffs,” said Head Coach and General Manager Brian Maloney. “Adding Tucker brings experience and versatility to our already deep D-core.”

The Holt, Michigan product was in his third year with the Omaha Lancers before joining the Chiefs. Playing four games this season before sustaining an injury.

“He was a big part of his team in the USHL, logging 20 minutes a night. We like how our team is trending; adding Tucker only helps that,” Maloney continued.

Shedd is known not only as a leader on the ice but off of it as well.

In 2022, he founded ‘The Mini Sticks CO’, a foundation that supports kids and their families affected by cancer. Shedd was inspired to start The Mini Sticks Co after watching his Mother battle cancer while he was a child. His efforts focus on providing experiences through sporting events that can be an “escape from cancer” for families.

Shedd is expected to join the team next week.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to play with this group of guys and in front of Chiefs fans. I’m also looking forward to furthering my development with the coaching staff at Chilliwack,” said Shedd.