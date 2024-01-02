Calgary Police Issue Canada Wide Warrant for 39 Year Old Sex Offender

Calgary – Calgary Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after failing to appear in court in relation to the sexual abuse of a child.

Steeve BLANCHETTE-ROCHEFORT, 39, of Calgary, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for failing to attend court while on a release order. This warrant is in relation to previous charges that include sexual assault, sexual interference with a child under 16 and invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16.

BLANCHETTE-ROCHEFORT is described as 6’1” tall, approximately 160 pounds with a slim build, brown curly hair and blue eyes. He may be clean shaven or have a beard. BLANCHETTE-ROCHEFORT speaks with a French accent and has impaired hearing in one ear. He also has tattoos on both forearms and is missing a portion of his middle finger on his right hand.

Anyone with information about BLANCHETTE-ROCHEFORT’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips

CA18524347/3625