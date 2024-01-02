31 Thousand Blood and Plasma Donors Needed By January 7 to Replenish Supply

Ottawa (Canadian Blood Services) – More than 31,000 blood and plasma donors are needed across Canada before January 7, to ensure patients in hospitals have the life essentials they depend on.

“Every available appointment needs to be filled so that hospitals can receive the blood and blood products they need,” said Ron Vezina, vice-president of public affairs for Canadian Blood Services. “Amid the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, people have the chance to do something meaningful by donating blood or plasma. It’s something that can change lives.”

The last two weeks of December and the first week of January are especially challenging for Canadian Blood Services. As regular schedules are disrupted, and people were busy with holiday plans, some may not realize that donor centres were open and that donors are needed even when other services and activities are paused. Blood products are perishable and need to be collected consistently to ensure there is a fresh supply.

Booking an appointment to donate has never been easier. With self-serve options on blood.ca and the GiveBlood app, donors can select the time and location that is most convenient for them; a helpful option for people who are travelling within Canada and want to make donating part of their plans.