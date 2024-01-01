New Years Eve Structure Fire on Annis Road for Chilliwack Crews

Chilliwack – Early New Years Eve (December 31 around 7PM) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to the 8200 Block of Annis Road following reports of a fire on the back porch of a single-family residential building.

Through the collective actions of both bystanders (with a garden hose) and the rapid response of Chilliwack Fire, the fire was swiftly extinguished, primarily confining damage to the exterior of the building. However, some smoke damage was incurred within the home.

Preliminary findings indicate that the fire was accidental in nature. An investigation is underway to conclusively determine the cause.

No one was hurt and Emergency Support Services have been activated to assist the affected family