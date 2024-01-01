Chilliwack Weather 2023 – Record Breaking Heat and Plenty of Drought

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannet of Environment Canada – Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment &
Climate Change Canada at Chilliwack.
With mean temperatures for 2023 at 2.12 °C above normal, it was the 11 th
consecutive year with mean temperature in excess of the + 0.6°C standard
deviation, an observation never previously observed and continuing the warming
trend which started in 1986.
2015 remains the warmest year on record with a mean temperature at
12.85°C, 2.65°C above normal.
From May to September there were 24 hot days with maximum temperatures
in excess of 30.0 ⁰C. It was the 22 nd consecutive year with well above the
average 7 hot days, a trend never previously observed.
There was a total of 32 record breaking high temperatures in 2023 with only 3
low temperature records.
Temperature extremes for 2023 were the maximum temperature record of
35.9 °C (17.1 °C above normal) on May 14 th and the record minimum
temperature of -8.7 °C plus wind chill (10.0 °C below normal) on February 24 th .
In 2023 there were 198 frost free days compared to the average 216 days.
With a mean temperature at an amazing 4.74 °C above normal, it was the
hottest May ever recorded in Chilliwack. Re-occurring drought conditions & hot
temperatures continued from May to September, with record breaking Provincial
wild fires and toxic health hazardous wild fire smoke!
For the 11 h consecutive year precipitation totals were below the 30-year
average,-45,85 %, including rainfall -45.22% below normal and snowfall -54.4%
below normal.
With total precipitation at 1,018 mm, after the 940.5 mm in 1929, 2023 was the
2 nd driest year since Chilliwack precipitation records started in 1879.
Just in December 2023 alone: