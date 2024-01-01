Chilliwack Weather 2023 – Record Breaking Heat and Plenty of Drought

Chilliwack – From Roger Pannet of Environment Canada – Data recorded by Roger Pannett, Volunteer Weather Observer for Environment &

Climate Change Canada at Chilliwack.





With mean temperatures for 2023 at 2.12 °C above normal, it was the 11 th

consecutive year with mean temperature in excess of the + 0.6°C standard

deviation, an observation never previously observed and continuing the warming

trend which started in 1986.

2015 remains the warmest year on record with a mean temperature at

12.85°C, 2.65°C above normal.

From May to September there were 24 hot days with maximum temperatures

in excess of 30.0 ⁰C. It was the 22 nd consecutive year with well above the

average 7 hot days, a trend never previously observed.

There was a total of 32 record breaking high temperatures in 2023 with only 3

low temperature records.

Temperature extremes for 2023 were the maximum temperature record of

35.9 °C (17.1 °C above normal) on May 14 th and the record minimum

temperature of -8.7 °C plus wind chill (10.0 °C below normal) on February 24 th .

In 2023 there were 198 frost free days compared to the average 216 days.

With a mean temperature at an amazing 4.74 °C above normal, it was the

hottest May ever recorded in Chilliwack. Re-occurring drought conditions & hot

temperatures continued from May to September, with record breaking Provincial

wild fires and toxic health hazardous wild fire smoke!

For the 11 h consecutive year precipitation totals were below the 30-year

average,-45,85 %, including rainfall -45.22% below normal and snowfall -54.4%

below normal.

With total precipitation at 1,018 mm, after the 940.5 mm in 1929, 2023 was the

2 nd driest year since Chilliwack precipitation records started in 1879.

Just in December 2023 alone: