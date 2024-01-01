BC Transit for Chilliwack in 2024 – New Route Name for #53 and Schedule Changes

Chilliwack – BC Transit and the City of Chilliwack and the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) are advising customers of a seasonal service change, effective January 7, 2024.

To provide better clarity for riders, Route 53 Chilliwack will be renamed to Route 53 Fairfield.

To allow for better service reliability, schedule adjustments are being made to the following routes:

Route 53 Fairfield

Route 57 Broadway

Route 58 Tyson





All three routes will run hourly, seven days a week. This will see a reduction in service on route 53 but an improvement in service on routes 57 and 58. These changes will also allow route 58 to meet the morning bell time at Mt. Slesse Middle School.

Timing on Route 51 Vedder has been adjusted to improve service in the evenings on weekdays and Saturdays. There will be a minor reduction in service for route 51 on Sundays and weekdays in the late morning.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com/chilliwack.