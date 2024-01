Fraser Valley – BC Transit and its government partners will be offering special service for New Year’s Eve in regions across the province, on December 31, 2023.

Central Fraser Valley (Abbotsford-Mission) – There will be extended Sunday service for New Year’s Eve on some routes. To view the extended service, please click here.

For more information about trip planning, schedules and to sign up for customer alerts, please visit bctransit.com.